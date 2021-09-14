Wanted Lincoln County man found hiding in convenience store ceiling

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Lincoln County have arrested a wanted man they found hiding in the ceiling of a convenience store in Denver.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Zakari David Glode had a warrant out for his arrest. Investigators began searching for him around 2:30 a.m. Monday when they received information that he was driving a black 2013 Toyota Camry that was found in the parking lot of the Denver Mart on Highway 16 Business.

Glode went into the store when deputies pulled into the parking lot. Deputies learned he went into the restroom, and after 20 minutes, made contact with him when he told them he was having issues and wouldn’t come out.

Investigators and a clerk at the store tried to check on his welfare but received no response. After using a key to get inside the restroom, it was discovered Glode crawled into a drop ceiling. Deputies ordered Glode to come down and several ceiling tiles were removed but Glode remained in the ceiling.

Glode is facing additional charges for resisting arrest, injury to real property, and second-degree trespassing.