Watch: Accused DUII driver slams into pickup on I-205

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is facing DUII charges after crashing into a pickup truck on the shoulder of I-205 four miles north of Vancouver on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol said 61-year-old Marlene Trueax was driving a 2000 Plymouth van when she crashed into a 1994 Chevrolet pickup that was resting on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-205. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m.

The van flipped over, causing injuries to Trueax. She was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The driver and a passenger is the other car were injured but were not taken to the hospital.

KOIN 6 viewer Jayson Faught shared video of the crash. He was following behind the van when he noticed swerving and started recording. He caught the entire crash on camera.

