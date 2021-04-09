WATCH: Aggressive driver uses shoulder of I-540 in Raleigh to pass other vehicles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Video sent to CBS 17 shows an aggressive driver captured on camera using the shoulder of Interstate 540 to pass other vehicles.

The driver who captured the video, who only wanted to be identified as Mangus, said his new Tesla is equipped with eight cameras and captured the aggressive driver on Tuesday while traveling west on I-540 near the Six Forks Road exit.

“Just as they were coming up to the back of my car, they swerved to the left and pulled up close to the car right in front of me,” said the concerned driver.

He said the aggressive driver then used the right shoulder as a lane to pass other vehicles and almost caused an accident.

“What you can’t see in my video is there is a car broken down in the shoulder, so you might notice there’s a little hesitation and then they jump right back,” he said.

Mangus said he hopes sharing the video of the aggressive driver will help law enforcement track them down.

“I would love to see this footage turn into justice,” Mangus said.

He said he reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol but did not hear back.

“I was expecting to see a cop car chasing them to explain that kind of driving, but no there didn’t seem to be any motivation for it,” Mangus told CBS 17.

He said drivers like this are putting people in danger on North Carolina’s highways.

“Be safe. There’s cameras everywhere and if you’re putting people in harm’s ways, we’re going to hold you accountable,” he said.

In an email to CBS 17’s Laura Smith, the NCSHP said the district office that covers Wake County will review the incident and advises motorists to notify the NCSHP or their respective local law enforcement jurisdiction in real-time when incidents like this happen. The NCSHP wants to hear more about this incident from the driver who captured it on video.

Highway patrol officials say to call *HP if you see hazardous driving.

“If you see hazardous driving, try to obtain as much descriptive information as possible about the violator, including vehicle make, model, color time, location and a description of the driver if possible, and only if safe to do so,” said North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Marcus Bethea.

Bethea said not to chase or otherwise pursue a hazardous driver.

The Raleigh Police Department encourages drivers to report aggressive driving by calling 911.