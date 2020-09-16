WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 34-year-old Virginia man who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Raleigh man over the weekend has been extradited back to Wake County, arrest records show.

Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Virginia was arrested Monday in relation to the disappearance of William “Andy” Banks. He was placed in the Danville City Jail after being taken into custody.