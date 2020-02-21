MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nexstar stations WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are teaming up to bring you all the “need to know” information about Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.
The live stream will start at 1 p.m. CST. Laissez les bon temps rouler!
LATEST STORIES:
- Kids can now drive a car into surgery at UPMC Hamot
- Knoxville campaign office of Mike Bloomberg vandalized
- Northampton father found guilty of trying to poison daughter with drain cleaner
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Police investigate ‘200 acts of apparent prostitution’ at gentlemen’s club in Myrtle Beach