WATCH: Funeral service for Henderson Co., NC Deputy Hendrix

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office held a celebration of life ceremony for Deputy Ryan Hendrix on Friday, September 18 in Hendersonville.

Detective Hendrix was shot in the line of duty while responding to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle Thursday, September 10. He had two children and was engaged to be married in October.

Visitation for the public to pay their respects to the Ryan’s family was held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mud Creek Baptist Church, located at 403 Rutledge Drive in Hendersonville.

A funeral service was held for Deputy Hendrix at 2 p.m. at Mud Creek Baptist Baptist Church will be for law enforcement officers, first responders and family members only. You can watch the service in full in the video player at the top of the page.

A procession then took Detective Hendrix to Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 538 Tracey Grove Road.

The procession left Mud Creek Church on Rutledge Drive to US 25. From there, the procession took head to Main Street in Hendersonville and turned right on Barnwell Street. From Barnwell Street it turned left on Grove Street then right on US 64 to Dana Road. After turning right on Dana Road, the procession turned right on Tracey Grove Road and continued to Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The graveside and procession portion of the funeral will be recorded and uploaded to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and YouTube channel shortly after the service concludes.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the North Carolina Police Benevolent Foundation to set up a donation fund for the Hendrix family.