Watch Live at 12pm CST: Funeral for Mr. Mardi Gras, Blaine Kern

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, July 10, Mr. Mardi Gras was laid to rest.

Blaine Kern Sr. died on June 25, at the age of 93.

Kern’s death was announced by his wife on Facebook. Kern went into a coma Wednesday night, before passing away, according to the post.

Married for more than 18 years, Holly Kern, said this of her husband, “He was an amazing guy. So generous, so kind. He had a love for life and a zest for life that I’ve never seen before.”

Kern is known for designing and building Mardi Gras floats, and is credited with making New Orleans Mardi Gras the spectacle it is today.

In 1984, Kern opened Mardi Gras World, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year and provides an up-close look at what it takes to construct Mardi Gras floats.