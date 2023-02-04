CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you see the Chinese spy balloon flying over central North Carolina on Saturday, don’t shoot at it, Gastonia Police said in an online post.

The Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was to head eastward, straight across the Carolinas.

Around 8:30 a.m., viewers reported seeing the balloon flying over Asheville, which lines up with previous projections.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to visit Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reducing U.S.-China tensions, the first such high-profile trip after the countries’ leaders met last November in Indonesia. The U.S. abruptly canceled the trip after the discovery of the huge balloon despite China’s claim that it was merely a weather research “airship” that had blown off course.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.