WATCH LIVE: CMPD declares George Floyd protest in Uptown an ‘unlawful assembly’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Protesters went marching through Uptown Charlotte Friday evening, demanding justice after a black man was killed in Minneapolis while being taken into police custody.

Protests are forming in cities across the nation Friday and the streets of Charlotte were no different, flooded with hundreds of protesters holding signs and megaphones, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “Justice for George” and “No Justice, No Peace,” demanding justice for George Floyd.

LIVE UPDATES: GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS GROW IN CITIES ACROSS THE U.S.

Around 9:15 p.m., CMPD declared the protest an ‘unlawful assembly’ and gave orders for officers to disperse the crowd.

Floyd died after video showed an officer kneeling on the neck, despite Floyd being heard saying he couldn’t breate. The officer continued kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he passed out.

Video showed Floyd eventually being put on a stretcher and taken away by EMS. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident sparked anger around the country and protests have rung out for days.

On Friday, the police officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday after three days of often-violent protests that resulted in looting across parts of Minneapolis.

Hours later, many gathered outside of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police headquarters to continue peacefully protesting.



















Video showed some agitators entering the crowds after hours of peace, kicking officers and touching their property. More police were called in

FOX 46 had reports that tear gas was deployed into crowds around 8:45 p.m. and FOX 46 crews say they saw police putting on masks and some in riot gear as they made their way through the city streets.

At 8:41 p.m. CMPD sent a tweet saying they’re continuing to monitor the protests and had not deployed any chemical agents.

CMPD is continuing to monitor the protests in Charlotte this evening to ensure a peaceful protest. To dispel any rumors, no chemical agents have been deployed. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 30, 2020

Police also say there are several people are throwing rocks and other objects at their cruisers and have caused some damage as they work to facilitate a peaceful protest.

Several protesters have damaged police cruisers and continue to throw rocks at officers and the Metro Division office. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 30, 2020

CMPD said several arrests were made for damage to property. They did not specify any other arrests. Medic also said they were responding to a number of unspecified calls for service in the area.

Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted out saying she is urging protesters to show their activism while remaining nonviolent.