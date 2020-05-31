WATCH LIVE: Crowds gather at National Civil Rights Museum for protest

ELKINS, W.Va. - Approximately 116 inmates and employees at Huttonsville Correctional Center have tested positive for the coronavirus, as of 3 p.m. on May 30.

Following the outbreak in Randolph County at Huttonsville, the Elkins-Randolph County Health Department was contacted by the governors office and the Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday to conducted free COVID-19 testing to determine if the outbreak at the facility has spread into the community.