WATCH LIVE: McMaster meeting with state, local emergency management officials on hurricane preparedness

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster is scheduled to meet with state and local emergency management officials from some of South Carolina’s coastal counties on hurricane preparedness procedures this afternoon.

According to a news release, McMaster will meet with officials from Horry, Charleston and Beaufort counties at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be held virtually and SCEMD Director Kim Stenson, local officials and representatives from the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation are expected to participate.

