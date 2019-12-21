WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) - In a press release, the South Carolina Department of Corrections says it has arrested a former corrections officer for sexual misconduct.

According to the release, Giselle Viviana Kensington-Moore was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office. Kensington-Moore was a corrections officer at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.