WATCH LIVE: Savannah welcomes East Coast’s largest container ship ever

Live feed of the ship’s arrival will begin at 8:45 a.m. Watch in the video above!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The largest container ship ever to serve the U.S. East Coast arrived in Savannah Friday morning.

The CMA CGM Brazil, equivalent to eight Statues of Liberty in length, began traveling up the Savannah River around 6:30 a.m. and will arrive downtown around 9 a.m.

WSAV NOW will stream its arrival live.

Below is video of the ship as it reached Tybee Island Friday morning.

The Brazil has a capacity of more than 15,000, 20-foot-long container units.

The French-owned CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt set a record back in 2017 as the East Coast’s largest ship, carrying up to 14,400 cargo containers that are 20-feet long apiece.

Wondering where the Brazil is now? Track it live online here.

The ship entered the port of New York and New Jersey earlier this week.

The Brazil will continue its East Coast journey to the Port of Charleston after it visits the Hostess City.