Watch NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021

NBC kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests for an evening of holiday fun with “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021.”

The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.

Carson Daly will return to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as co-hosts will be Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show” and writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021” will air Thursday, December 31 from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT, will break for local news and return for the final countdown to the iconic ball drop from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET/PT.