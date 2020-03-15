WATCH: Need a break from coronavirus? Take 1 minute to enjoy the Lake Superior shoreline

Breaking News
(WJMN) – It difficult to avoid hearing about coronavirus these days. Stores are closing, states have postponed schools, sports organizations both prep and professional have put seasons on pause, it’s a lot for any one person to digest. And while it’s important to take the advice from health experts and government agencies alike seriously, it’s also important to decompress on occasion.

So let’s pause.

At least for one minute.

And breathe.

Go ahead and hit the play button up top and enjoy one uninterrupted minute of the waters of Lake Superior crashing against the Marquette, Michigan shoreline.

That’s it.

At least for one minute, some peace and calm.

As you were…

