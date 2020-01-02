Watch: Suspect arrested in kidnapping caught on video

(CNN) –Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested Darnell Rodgers, 23, following a kidnapping caught on a home security camera early Wednesday morning.

The video shows the victim running up to a house, banging on the door, and screaming for help. Shortly after, a man gets out of the car and begins to hit and kick the victim before dragging her back to the vehicle.

CNN reports that the woman is safe, but no further details on her identity have been released.

Rodgers is charged with kidnapping and domestic battery charges. He will appear in court on Friday, according to CNN.