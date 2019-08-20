Watch: Wire snaps on PCB Cobra slingshot ride

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday night a Panama City Beach slingshot ride gave tourists quite the scare.

The slingshot ride at Cobra Adventure Park on Front Beach Road, broke while two passengers were strapped in and about to ride it.

This video shows two people strapped into the Cobra ride and an employee getting ready to slingshot them off when suddenly the cord holding the ride, shreds into pieces.

From there the ride was canceled and the passengers were removed. We reached out to the riders but declined to do an interview.

We also reached out to officials from the Florida Department of Agriculture who are responsible for keeping up with the maintenance of these rides but did not hear back.

We have reached out to the Cobra Adventure Park officials who said the ride is still open and working, and they will have other inspectors coming out to check on this.