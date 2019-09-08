Water Mission provides relief to the Bahamas post-Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission is collaborating to respond to urgent needs following Hurricane Dorian.

Their disaster response and engineering teams are now on the ground in the Bahamas responding to the islands’ urgent need for clean, safe water.

Their initial assessments revealed that the main sources of drinking water in the hardest hit areas came from rainwater collection systems in individual homes and a municipal system supplied by a deep well on the mainland.

The 20-foot surge, combined with sustained 185-mile-per-hour winds, has resulted in complete destruction of any stored-water supplies as well as significant saltwater intrusion in the aquifer.

The disaster response team is sending shipments of water treatment solutions, generators, and other supplies via boat and plane to some of the hardest hit areas, including Marsh Harbor, Elbow Cay, and Green Turtle Cay.

They will also use a specialized water purification system for saltwater called reverse osmosis to meet the urgent need for safe water, providing up to 35,000 gallons a day.

They are currently working with corporate partners in the United States and Non-governmental organization partners in the Bahamas to provide emergency solutions as quickly as possible.