Water rescues underway in Salisbury following floods

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Water rescues are underway in Salisbury following dangerous floods, according to officials.

Police and city officials confirmed that rescues were taking place along Jake Alexander Boulevard and Summit Avenue.

Salisbury Fire and Rescue Task Force say there was an occupied vehicle in the water at Summit Avenue near Brawley Avenue on the Catawba College Campus, and police are asking drivers to detour around the 2700 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard at Lumen Christi due to floodwaters.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

