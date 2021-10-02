‘We did not make the right call,’ CMS says regarding student athlete who was allowed to play football while facing sexual assault charges at Olympic HS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A group of students protested Friday at a high school in Charlotte over an alleged sexual assault.

Students gathered outside Olympic High School where they told FOX 46 they wanted their voices heard after reports of sexual assault and harrassment.

One alleged incident involved an Olympic High School football player, who students said was able to play at last week’s football game, despite facing charges. Archive footage from FOX46 shows a player in an ankle monitor at last week’s game. Two sources told FOX46 that this athlete was accused in a recent sexual assault case.

Because of his age, FOX46 is not identifying the student.

Students at Olympic High School were not happy that the accused student remained at the school, and neither were some local parents. FOX 46 spoke with some of them who said they supported why their kids were out of class and protesting on Friday.

In a statement Friday, CMS Athletic Director Ericia Turner said, “Sometimes we have to make tough decisions, and this incident, we did not make the right call. We will make it clear to our coaches and our athletic directors that we must uphold standards aligned to our student code of conduct. Moving forward, any student athlete that is arrested or charged for a criminal offense will not be allowed to participate in athletics while the charges are pending.”

Statement from NCHSAA:

“NCHSAA policy only takes effect after a conviction. Schools or school systems may have a more stringent, not less stringent, policy in place than the NCHSAA policy.



Schools do not have to notify the NCHSAA if a student has been arrested. Eligibility matters, which this would be one, are handled at the local school/system level.



The Association takes all charges seriously, as we expect student-athletes to be leaders in the classroom, on the field or court, and in the community. As a matter of policy, we do not bar students from competition unless there has been a conviction or adjudication as delinquent as described in our felony policy.



However, schools and coaches should be empowered to put in disciplinary measures in place for any individual they believe is not living up to the standard of behavior they hold for their student-athletes and members of their programs.



We support our member school coaches and administrators as they use disciplinary action at their discretion to reinforce the life-long lessons that should be a part of a wholesome education-based athletics program.“

