‘We didn’t see it approaching’: NC woman says she thinks animal that attacked her was coyote

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman in North Carolina was attacked by what she believes was a coyote, and police and wildlife officials worked over the weekend to locate and capture the animal.

Allison, who wanted only her first name used, says she went with friends to Lake Brandt in Greensboro for a picnic. She was putting food away when an animal came up behind her.

“We were sitting and eating, and we were just about to leave when we had put all our food away when a coyote came up behind me and my friend,” Allison said.

She originally thought the animal was a dog but realized otherwise when it got closer and started biting her.

“It came up behind us very quietly, and we didn’t see it approaching,” she said. “All of a sudden, I saw the look on my friend’s face, and I turned around, and it was right behind me.”

She said the coyote took hold of her hand and began pulling it.

Allison and her friend then rushed into the water to escape the animal, which walked around their belongings before running away.

“It was pretty unexpected, and I have never been in a situation like that with an animal before,” Allison said. “I didn’t know … if it would be better to fight back or not antagonize it.”

​The animal bit her multiple times in just over a minute. She went to a hospital to get a rabies vaccine.

She had 13 punctures from the attack and ended up having to get 14 shots. It took several hours after the attack for the feeling to return to her hands, she said.

Possible coyote threatens people on trails near Lake Brandt Marina in Greensboro; area closed while officials try to capture animal

Officers responded around 3:08 p.m. about a report of a loose animal that may present a threat to the public.

“It was kind of a grayish, brown color. It looked like a medium-sized dog,” Allison said. “My friend thought it was a fox at first, but I’ve seen pictures of coyotes. And in that moment, I thought it was a coyote.”

Trails near the Lake Brandt Marina were closed as police and wildlife officials worked to trap the animal. People were advised to stay off the trails until it was deemed safe.

“I think I’ll stay away from the lake for a little bit,” Allison said. “It definitely taught me a lesson. I need to be more prepared.”