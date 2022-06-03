MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Another hot and humid day on the docket. A clear start to the day, but isolated showers and thunderstorms began popping up around 2 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was even issued in Horry County around 4 p.m. Isolated thunderstorm events continue throughout the area into the evening commute. Rain becomes much more widespread around 7 p.m. and will continue into the overnight hours. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and small hail are anticipated. The severe potential is “slight”, level 2/5. All counties were upgraded to level 2 potential around 12:45 p.m.

Tonight, showers clear out early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees for the coast and mid-60s inland.

Tomorrow, more clouds start the days, and very isolated thunderstorms fire up once again in the mid-afternoon. Only the southern part of our viewing area will see rain tomorrow. The border belt, Darlington, and Marlboro counties are mainly dry. Highs tomorrow are a little cooler, near 80 degrees for the Grand Strand, and mid-80s inland.

After a dry May, drought conditions are still in place. Throughout the weekend, some cities will get some much-needed rain. Over the next 48 hours, the European Model places most of the rain along the coast and up towards Lumberton. Approximately, 0.75″-1.25″ are forecasted. Rain totals decrease as you head inland. Drought conditions are the worst in Robeson County.

Isolated, light showers are in the forecast for Sunday as well. Those showers are likely associated with the offshore tropical system, soon to be named Tropical Storm Alex. The main impacts on the Carolinas, are larger offshore waves, lighter showers, and some rip currents.

Sunshine returns on Monday and so does the warming trend. High temperatures Monday will be 90 degrees inland and mid-80s for the coast. Temperatures increase a couple of degrees Tuesday.