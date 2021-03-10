Weeks after ‘Tent City’ cleared out, nearly 200 homeless remain in county-provided hotels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For weeks residents of ‘Tent City’ have been back on the streets.

The Mecklenburg County Commissioner’s budget meeting wrapped up Tuesday evening, and they got an update on the status of Tent City residents who were moved into two Charlotte hotels.

County officials say they have moved from a crisis response into more of a triage. As of this morning, 191 guests remain in 174 rooms between the two hotels.

Seventeen people have gotten kicked out due to criminal behavior and among those, four were arrested on the properties.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has now expanded their role on the properties and is onsite from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday.

According to social workers, 97 guests have been connected with food stamps. Two people have been employed while residing at the hotels and now county employees are working to get them connected with permanent subsidized housing.

When FOX 46 crews went by the old spot where ‘Tent City’ used to be there was a homeless man there who said he has been trying to get into a hotel room and is currently on the waitlist.

At this time, county employees say they need landlords who are willing to rent and accept vouchers.

Officials also reported Mecklenburg Public Health is getting a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is interested in it.

County staff say they are working with Roof Above to get a clear picture of what the needs of the homeless are.

As far as what ‘Tent City’ looks like now, it’s pretty deserted. FOX 46 crews observed a bunch of what looked like hay spread across the ground and rodent boxes throughout the property. There were a few people hanging out on park benches but no tents or structures whatsoever.