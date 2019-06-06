Wendy’s employee fired for taking a bath in the sink

Update:
Milton, Fla (WKRG)- A Milton Wendy’s employee caught on camera taking a bath in the sink has been fired according to officials. In a statement the director of marketing explains that the incident was a prank and totally unacceptable. They go on to mention that the employee did not use good judgment.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE
The Operations Manager for Wendy’s says they are aware of the video and they are investigating. He says they can not comment on anything else.
News 5 is also reaching out to the health department to find out if they are investigating. Stay with News 5 and WKRG.com for the latest.