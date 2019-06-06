Wendy’s employee fired for taking a bath in the sink

National News

by: Bryant Clerkley

Posted: / Updated:

Update:

Milton, Fla (WKRG)- A Milton Wendy’s employee caught on camera taking a bath in the sink has been fired according to officials. In a statement the director of marketing explains that the incident was a prank and totally unacceptable. They go on to mention that the employee did not use good judgment.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The Operations Manager for Wendy’s says they are aware of the video and they are investigating. He says they can not comment on anything else. 

News 5 is also reaching out to the health department to find out if they are investigating. Stay with News 5 and WKRG.com for the latest. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss