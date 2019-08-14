West Virginia Class Action Lawsuit filed against Juul for targeting children

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A class-action lawsuit was filed in West Virginia against JUUL Labs, Inc., Altria Group, Inc., and Philip Morris USA, Inc. for targeting teenagers and pre-teens with nicotine-containing products, on Tuesday, August 13t, 2019. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia and says it seeks to hold the defendants accountable for designing and marketing JUUL nicotine-containing products to children.

“Like cigarette manufacturers, JUUL deceptively marketed its products to teenagers and pre-teens,” said Brett Preston, one of the attorneys who filed the case on behalf of the Plaintiffs.

Scott Segal, co-counsel for Plaintiffs who also represented the State of West Virginia against big tobacco, said: “‘Juuling’ by children is a health epidemic that must be stopped. JUUL cannot be permitted to do to our children what big tobacco did to us, our parents and our grandparents.”

“Parents all over West Virginia are finding small nicotine-containing JUUL pods in their children’s backpacks and bedrooms that are meant to resemble USB drives,” Preston said.