CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule Monday.

“We’re just not getting over the hump,” said Panthers owner David Tepper. “We’ve got to get over the hump.”

Dave Tepper says he just reached the “tipping point” when it came to making the decision to fire Matt Rhule. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) October 10, 2022

Rhule finished his stint as the Panthers’ head coach with an overall record of 11-27. During his tenure, the Panthers never won more than five games during the regular season.

The decision came after a 37-15 loss to San Francisco Sunday in Charlotte; it was the team’s fourth loss in five games.

“Unfortunately, there were too many red butts in seats Sunday,” said Tepper.

Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach, was named interim head coach after Rhule’s firing.

Wilks, a Charlotte native and App State alum, spent one year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and six years on the Panthers coaching staff from 2012-17.

Tepper would not comment when asked about reports of defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s being released.

“Ask Steve [Wilks] about that tomorrow,” said Tepper. “Usually, a head coach gets to make decisions about his coaching staff.”

Phil Snow is fired as Panthers defensive coordinator.



Phil Snow was Matt Rhule’s right hand man, according to sources. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) October 10, 2022

Patience was a topic discussed thoughtfully during Tepper’s press conference, and he elaborated the best he could when asked about it.

“Fans care about you winning. You have to be patient enough to see what develops and how it develops,” explained Tepper. “It’s a balancing act. Are you winning enough? That’s why we’re all here.”