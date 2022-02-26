DENVER (KDVR) — There are several names out there for what’s being reported as illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Here are some of the street names of fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Apache

Dance Fever

Friend

Goodfellas

Jackpot

Murder 8

Tango & Cash

These are some other fentanyl street names, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency:

China Girl

China Town

China White

Great Bear

He-Man

Poison

The National Institutes of Health says “TNT” is another fentanyl street alias.

In prescription form, fentanyl is known by the following names, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

Actiq

Duragesic

Sublimaze

The CDC says rates of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, which includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, continue to rise.