What do you get when you mix Pixie and Partygrass?

Jessop’s Journal Entry

By Douglas Jessop, ABC4 News

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT)

“You can’t photograph magic” …or can you? Katia Racine is a pixie wrapped inside the body of a creative soul.

Katia grew up on a small farm in Woodbine, Maryland. And on that farm, there was a small building they called the Red House (e-i-e-i-o). The Red House became a haven for Katia and her fellow artists and musicians. In this episode of “Jessop’s Journal” Katia told me of music jams where they created something awesome, yet nothing had been written or recorded. Thus came the “magic” quote.

The written and recording part of Katia’s musical endeavors has been solved. And in my opinion, they are magical. Katia is living her dream and is now a full-time musician in a band called “Pixie and the Partygrass Boys.”

Not only will you see and hear some awesome music in this this episode, but I also had the entire group perform for “Jessop’s Jukebox.” CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FREE, ON-DEMAND MINI-CONCERT.

I’m not sure I want to give away everything we talked about in our interview in the written article. Why? Because I want you to watch the interview! With that said, I will give you a couple of insights.

Come to find out that Katia was given the name “Pixie” when she attended a Rainbow Gathering. The name stuck and now some people think that Pixie is actually her given name. How did the name of the band come to be? What in the world is “Partygrass”? Well for that, I am going to ask you to watch the story.

I will let you know that Katia/Pixie told me the origin story of three songs that Pixie and Partygrass Boys performed for me.

I have a tradition with each of my children, and now my grandchildren. I tell them that everyone needs to learn to “Howl at the Moon.” The song “Dance” reiterates that celebratory line. Yes, Katia and I howled together.

Sometimes songs come to be serendipitously, “California” is an example of that. I will warn you that we included a pretty nasty picture of a poison ivy/oak rash that the bass player got while they were traveling for a gig in California.

The third song you’ll hear Katia explain the backstory (and perform a snippet) is a bittersweet love song called “Paint You a Face.”

As a sidebar, you might not know is that Katia studied acting as well as religious studies at Northeastern. Katia even has a page at IMDB.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, www.YouTube.com/DougJessop, www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

Other episodes of Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and are made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, and Ogden’s Own Distillery.

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.