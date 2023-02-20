(WKBN) – Presidents Day is celebrated on Monday, Feb. 20, and you may be wondering what is open and closed on this day.

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed for mail delivery for the holiday until Tuesday, Feb. 21. However, those expecting the mail through USPS’ Priority Mail Express might see mail arrive with limitations.

However, other shipping companies like Amazon, UPS and FedEx will be open, though UPS advises that some additional business days may be needed due to the post office being closed. According to FedEx, regular ground service will be available, but FedEx Express and Ground Economy will have adjusted service.

Since Presidents Day is a federal holiday, federal government offices as well as all state and local government offices will be closed. This includes DMV offices, court offices and city halls.

Schools are typically closed on Presidents Day, however some schools may use the day as a weather make-up day. Most public schools give off on federal holidays.

Nearly all banks are closed as well.

Retail stores and restaurants will be open on Presidents Day, however it is important that you check with local smaller businesses for their hours of operation. Stores such as Walmart, Target, Costco, and Marshalls will be open.

The holiday is observed every third Monday in February.

The holiday is also referred to as George Washington’s birthday. It was first recognized as a holiday in 1800, the year after Washington died. This year, the holiday falls two days before his actual birthday on Feb. 22, 1732.