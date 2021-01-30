What you need to know about the Reddit-stock market frenzy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An army of small investors have shaken the stock market into a “David vs. Goaliath” scenario on Wall Street.

Michael Hawkins is one of the millions of strangers who met on the social media site ‘Reddit’ and joined a group called ‘wallstreetbets.’

“It’s been a wild, wild couple of days,” says Hawkins.

The group, known for aggressive day-trading tactics, collectively decided to buy stocks from arguably less popular companies. For example: AMC Entertainment, Blackberry, Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop.

Within hours the price of GameStop’s stock went from $20 to $400 and put billions of dollars into the pockets of many of these smaller investors.

“There’s some pretty emotional stories that have come through the ‘wallstreetbets’ where they can pay off their medical bills, student loans — even their mom’s rent,” says Hawkins.

At the same time, they are putting some hedge funds on the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Mark Witte, Professor of Economics at the College of Charleston, says there are a number of layers to this financial battle.

“On one side, you have hedge funds. These hedge funds are betting that the company will lose value. So the folks on Reddit running ‘wallstreetbets’ figured this out and are pushing the price of GameStop up,” says Witte.

Online trading platforms, one of the main being an app called Robinhood, have now slammed on the breaks and halted trading because they say the market is becoming too volatile.

“What they did is they stopped the ability for their clientele to buy GameStop stock. Now, there’s many layers to this and a lot we don’t know,” says Witte.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have been speaking out since this Robinhood freeze. SC Representative Nancy Mace is calling for the House Oversight Committee to investigate.

“Individual investors should have access to the same tools and resources the big firms have, and should follow the same rules. Any interference in the free markets, either from big government or big business, is wrong,” says Mace.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions as investors stay perched on the edge of their seats. Experts predict this Wall Street battle will go down in history regardless of the outcome.