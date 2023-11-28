RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The mountains of North Carolina have the highest elevations and the closest climate in the South, according to travel-planning site Visit North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the group released opening dates, activities and data to help you decide where you want to hit the slopes this year. You can find the list below.

The rundown also includes a new, reimagined resort opening this season.

According to the N.C. Ski Areas Association, the industry has an annual economic impact of more than $165.2 million dollars in North Carolina.

“From the High Country to the state’s southern edge, the North Carolina mountains become a winter wonderland,” said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit North Carolina.

“Each of our six ski areas adds unique appeal for everyone from beginners to those ready for a double black diamond run,” he said.

What type of weather will we see?

This year, we might be getting more precipitation than normal in the Southeast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Their winter outlook predicts we’ll see this over the next few months as a result of the developing weather pattern El Niño, which could bode well for skiers and snowboarders across North Carolina.

North Carolina’s skiing and winter sports season typically runs through March and the arrival of spring temperatures.

Where can I go skiing in North Carolina?

This rundown from Visit North Carolina details what’s offered on and off the slopes.

The resorts are listed by the order of their opening day.

Sugar Mountain Resort, Sugar Mountain

North Carolina’s largest winter resort opened its slopes Tuesday morning, making it one of the first resorts to open for the season.

Sugar Mountain Resort is distinguished by the state’s only double black diamond slope, sophisticated lift system and extensive off-the-slope activities.

For 2023-24, the resort has invested in a smoother and more convenient equipment rental process as well as adding new groomers and snow-making machines.

Group and private lessons are available at the adult and children’s Snowsports Schools.

Skiable acres 125 Slopes 20 Peak elevation 5,300 feet Vertical drop 1,200 feet Longest run 1.5 miles

Lifts: 1 fixed-grip quad, 2 doubles, 1 high-speed six-pack, 2 high-speed quads, 1 surface, 1 carpet conveyor.

Other activities: Skating, tubing and snowshoeing.

Off the slopes: Base lodge with two cafeterias, the Last Run Lounge with full-service bar, locker room and shop.

Other: Clothing rentals are available.

Mark your calendar: SugarFest enlivens Dec. 8-10 with demos, music, fireworks and more.

Cataloochee Ski Area, Maggie Valley

North Carolina’s first ski area, which first opened in 1961, will open its slopes for the season this Wednesday, Nov. 29.

At the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Cataloochee Ski Area features one of the region’s longest seasons with help from its advanced snowmaking system.

Cataloochee offers lessons at the Ski & Ride Center and CAT Trackers for kids.

The ski area also partners with Catalyst Sports to offer an adaptive program to give youth an adults the opportunity to learn to ski or ride.

Skiable acres 50 Slopes 18 Peak elevation 5,400 feet Vertical drop 740 feet Longest run 3,500 feet

Lifts: 1 double, 1 triple, 1 quad, 3 conveyors.

Other activities: Tube World in Maggie Valley, which has a Wee Bowl Snowplay Area.

Off the slopes: Lodge with fireplace, cafeteria-style restaurant, lounge and on-mountain shop.

Other: Bibs and jackets are available for rent.

Mark your calendar: NC Smokies Ice Fest Weekend takes place Jan. 26-28 with a wintry mix of event at the ski area and nearby locations.

Appalachian Ski Mtn., Blowing Rock

The North Carolina High Country’s first ski area, Appalachian Ski Mtn., is scheduled to open this Thursday, Nov. 30.

The resort is known for teaching beginners, families and groups.

It’s the home of the French Swiss Ski College, the South’s oldest and largest independent ski school, dating to 1969; Burton Learn to Ride Center; and SKIwee and other children’s programs.

The resort boasts four distinct freestyle terrains with up to roughly 60 rails, boxes, tabletops and other features.

Skiable acres 27 Slopes 13 Peak elevation 4,000 feet Vertical drop 365 feet Longest run 2,640 feet

Lifts: 2 quads, 1 double, 1 surface, 2 conveyors.

Other activities: Ice skating on a Zamboni-groomed rink; private instruction is available.

Off the slopes: Lodge with restaurant, ski shop, gift shop and locker room.

Other: Jackets, bib pants gloves and goggles are available for rent.

Mark your calendar: Dec. 26-31 for Holiday Midnight Blast Nights.

Beech Mountain Resort, Beech Mountain

Beech Mountain Resort, the highest ski area in the East, is set to open its slopes this Saturday, Dec. 2.

A central alpine village, the 5506′ Skybar and a resident brewery further distinguish the resort.

Beech offers the Ski & Ride School plus Traxx, Burton Learn to Ride and Snow Kamp for children.

New for the season: RFID ticketing to make reloading a breeze.

Skiable acres 95 Slopes 17 with 2 terrain parks Peak elevation 5,506 feet Vertical drop 830 feet Longest run 1 mile

Lifts: 4 quads, 2 doubles, 2 carpet conveyors

Other activities: Tubing.

Off the slopes: The resort’s alpine village offers food and beverages including Beech Mountain Brewing Co., First Chair Coffee Shop, multiple fire pits, retail and equipment rental.

Other: Bibs and coats are available for rent.

Mark your calendar: Adaptive Ski Week takes place Jan. 15-19. In the first-of-its-kind program in the United States, the resort invites people with disabilities to experience the slopes with certified instructors experienced in monoski; biski; two-, three- and four-tracking; slider; and visually impaired instruction.

Hatley Pointe Mountain Resort, Mars Hill

The new Hatley Pointe Mountain Resort, restaging the runs and amenities of Wolf Ridge Ski Resort in Mars Hill, is getting ready for their Grand Opening Dec. 16.

Located 30 miles north of Asheville off scenic Interstate 26, the resort is elevating excitement for snowsports lovers.

From the shadow of Big Bald Mountain in Pisgah National Forest, Hatley Pointe aims for a boutique experience with its service, expanded lodge and dining.

The Snow Sports School will offer group and private lessons.

Skiable acres 54 Slopes 15 Peak elevation 4,700 feet Vertical drop 700 feet Longest run 3,700 feet

Lifts: 1 quad, 1 double and 2 surface lifts.

Off the slopes: Base lodge fireplaces, Smoke + Timber (full-service restaurant and bar), café, grab-and-go food and a walk-up bar. Outside, Peaks & Pies food truck will serve pizza.

Other: Bibs, gloves and outerwear will be available for rent.

Mark your calendar: Dec. 16 for the grand opening.

Sapphire Valley Ski Area, Sapphire

Sapphire Valley Ski Area is targeting Dec. 17 for their opening day.

It’s part of a 5,700-acre, four-season resort that’s especially attractive to families and beginning skiers who can take lessons and master the runs.

Skiable acres 8 Slopes 2 Peak elevation 3,400 feet Vertical drop 200 feet Longest run 1,600 feet

Lifts: 1 quad, 2 carpet conveyors.

Other activities: Frozen Falls Tube Park.

Off the slopes: Base lodge park and fire pit plus the Slopeside Tavern, Mica’s Restaurant and Pub, The Fix Restaurant and Bar, The Library and the new Hidden Valley Tavern.

Mark your calendar: Feb. 17 brings the Great Outhouse Races. Decorated outhouses will course down the slope with a “seated” passenger.

For more information about these resorts, click here to access the downloadable brochure from the N.C. Ski Areas Association.