When should you skip the second COVID-19 vaccine dose?

(KTVX) — Some side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are normal and could be signs that your body is building up immunity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But in rare cases, people may experience side effects after their first dose that indicate they should not receive the second one.

Jenny Johnson, public information officer for the Utah Department of Health, said those who are allergic to any ingredients in the vaccine and those who have had an immediate allergic reaction after the first dose likely should not receive the follow-up shot.

However, the CDC says the only time you should forego your second shot is if your doctor advises you to do so, adding that most people who received the first dose should get the second one even if they’ve experienced side effects.

Johnson said people should also contact their doctor if they are worried about factors such as an underlying medical condition or if they had an allergic reaction to a different vaccine.

However, she stressed that the vaccines have been proven safe.

“There are very few contraindications to the current vaccines. They are incredibly effective and safe,” she said.

A contraindication is a symptom or condition that indicates that a treatment or procedure may be harmful to a person and inadvisable. Johnson said that as new vaccines come out, there may be additional contraindications specific to them.

Common side effects of the vaccine include pain and swelling at the injections site as well as fever, chills, fatigue and even headaches.

Those who are currently sick with COVID-19 must wait until they are symptom-free and no longer in isolation before getting the vaccine, Johnson said.

As the vaccination process proceeds, people continue to have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are answers to a few of them:

Can I donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer have no deferral time. That means that as long as you are symptom free and feeling well at the time of your donation, you can donate blood without waiting.

Eligible blood donors who receive a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine or do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.

How long should I wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine after having the virus?

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

However, since the rate of reinfection is low during the 90 days following infection, people may choose to wait to get vaccinated until the 90 days have passed.

Do the vaccines have microchips in them?

No, microchips are not transferred into people’s bodies from a COVID-19 vaccine injection as a means to track them. There has been no evidence found to support this theory.