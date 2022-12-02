CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You spent weeks picking out and wrapping the perfect gifts for your out-of-town loved ones only to find out they will not arrive in time for Christmas Day.

While the U.S. has seen some relief in the supply chain, packages may still take a little longer than normal to get where they need to go due to labor shortages.

To ensure your packages arrive on time, it is a good idea to keep major shipping deadlines in mind as some may be coming up sooner than you think.

*The following are recommended send-by dates for expected deliveries by or before December 25.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Domestic- Contiguous U.S. (48 states) USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 17 First Class Mail: Dec. 17 Priority Mail: Dec.19 Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23



Domestic- Alaska and Hawaii USPS Retail Ground: Alaska- Dec. 2, Hawaii- N/A First Class Mail: Dec. 17 Priority Mail: Dec. 17 Priority Mail Express: Dec. 21



Military Mail First Class Mail and Priority Mail: Dec. 9 Priority Mail Express: Dec. 16



For international shipping dates, visit the USPS Holiday Shipping page.

UPS

U.S. Domestic UPS Ground: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS 3-Day Select: Dec. 20 UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 21 UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 22



U.S. to Canada UPS Standard: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19 UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 22



U.S. to Mexico UPS Standard: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19 UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 21



UPS recommends using ups.com/ctc to calculate the last day to ship for other international destinations.

FedEx