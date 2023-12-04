TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you think of the most fun cities in America, what comes to mind?

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 pertinent metrics. The three key dimensions were entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and overall costs.

“WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state,” WalletHub stated.

Las Vegas, Nevada, topped the list as the most fun city in America, with a score of 71.38.

WalletHub gave the city the top spots in the entertainment and recreation rank and the nightlife and parties categories.

Coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 were two Florida cities: Orlando and Miami.

The report said Orlando’s nation-leading theme parks helped the city rank toward the top of the list.

The city has one of the lowest nightly rates for a 3-star hotel room and relatively low average prices for staple foods such as pizza and burgers, according to WalletHub. It also ranked as one of the best cities for soccer fans.

Miami was listed as the third most fun city in the U.S., with WalletHub saying the city’s beaches are an especially popular destination for spring-breakers. The city was also ranked as the best in America for its boat tours and water sports and is perfect for those with an outdoorsy lifestyle.

Here are the top 10 most fun cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California New Orleans, Louisiana Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York

“Finding a city that matches your own unique brand of fun is important. All cities have a variety of activities, but some shine more than others when it comes to things like parks and beaches, live music and comedy, partying, sports culture or fine dining,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Picking a city to spend a weekend in is easy, but moving to a city where you’ll have fun on a regular basis requires more research.”

To see WalletHub’s full listing of the most fun cities in America, click here.