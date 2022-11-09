CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Businesses and restaurants across the country are honoring the nation’s heroes with free food, discounts, and special promotions for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Editor’s Note: Many restaurants and retailers will require proof of military service. Be sure to check in with your local location to find out if they are participating.

NATIONAL RESTAURANT CHAINS

Applebees– All veterans and active military members will receive a complimentary entrée from a special menu. This offer is available for dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings– “Wings for Heroes” promotion includes a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. This offer is available to veterans and military members for dine-in only.

Chicken Salad Chick– Veterans and active-duty military will get a free Chick Special and regular drink. A uniform or military ID is required and the offer is only available for dine-in.

Chili’s– Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal from a selective menu. This offer is available for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel– Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, with purchase, in-store and online with promo code VETSDAY22.

Denny’s– Active, inactive, and retired military personnel are eligible for a complimentary “Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. Available for dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD214.

Dunkin’– All veterans and active service members can get a free donut of their choice. Available in-store only, but no ID is required.

Golden Corral– Anyone who has served or is currently in the U.S. Military can celebrate Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14 with a free buffet dinner from 5 p.m. until close.

Huddle House– Veterans and active-duty military can get a free ‘MVP Breakfast Platter.’

IHOP– Veterans and active-duty military can get a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Available for dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme– Veterans can enjoy a free doughnut and brewed coffee.

Little Caesar’s – Veterans and active-duty military can get a free lunch combo from 11 am. until 2 p.m. The combo includes 4-slice Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Olive Garden– Veterans and current members of the military get a free entrée from a special menu. All entrees include freshly baked garlic breadsticks and your choice of soup or house salad. Available for dine-in only.

Outback Steakhouse– Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free ‘Blooming Onion’ and Coca-Cola product

Red Lobster– Veterans, active-duty military, and reservists can get a free ‘Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw.’ Available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Smoothie King– Veterans and active-duty military can get a free 20 oz. smoothie in-store.

Starbucks– Veterans, active-duty military and military spouses can get a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee. Not available when ordering ahead through the Starbucks app.

TGI Fridays- Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. from a select menu. Available for dine-in only.

Wendy’s – Veterans and active military can get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Available for dine-or or drive-thru.

LOCAL RESTAURANTS, BUSINESSES, AND ATTRACTIONS

Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumter– In accordance with the National Parks Service, admission is free to Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumter

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar– Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree. Available for dine-in only.

Patriots Point– Veterans and active duty members get free admission to the museum from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. Click here for more details on Veterans Day weekend at Patriots Point.

OTHER PROMOTIONS AND DEALS

7-Eleven– Veterans can get a ‘Quarter-Pound Big Bite’ 100% all-beef hot dog. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOWapp.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond– Veterans, active-duty military, and military spouses can get 25% off an entire purchase now through Nov. 11. Available when shopping in-store only.

Dollar General– All veterans, active duty military, and their immediate families can get 20% off Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Must sign up for a Dollar General account to receive the coupon.

Great Clips– Veterans and active military members can visit a Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to be redeemed until Dec. 9. Non-military customers who get a haircut will receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran or active service member.

Publix– All veterans and active military personnel are can get 10% off groceries.

Sports Clips – Veterans and active duty service will receive a free haircut.

Staples– Active-duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans, and their immediate families 25% off in-store purchases with a valid military ID now through November 14.

Target– Active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases. The offer ends Nov. 12 and can be used in-store or online.

Travel Centers of America– Active-duty military, veterans, and reservists can enjoy a complimentary meal at quick-service and full-service restaurants.

Walgreens– Veterans, active military, and their families can receive 20% off eligible items Nov. 11 through Nov. 14. with myWalgreens membership.

ZIPS Car Wash– Veterans can receive a free car wash.

Know of another deal being offered on Veterans Day? Let us know!