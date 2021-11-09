Where to find freebies and discounts on Veterans Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Businesses and restaurants across the country are honoring veterans and military service members on Nov. 11 with freebies, discounts, and special promotions.

Many restaurants and businesses will require proof of military service.

Be sure to check in with your local location to find out if they are participating in the special promotion.

NATIONAL RESTAURANT CHAINS

Applebees– All active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard will receive a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them and a $5 bounce back gift card that can be redeemed for dine-in, to go, or delivery within three weeks

Buffalo Wild Wings– “Wings for Hereos” promotion includes a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. This offer is available for dine-in or carryout.

California Dreaming- Veterans and active military can enjoy 50% off an entree.

Chicken Salad Chick- Veterans and active-duty military will get a free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili’s– Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal from a special menu. Availabe for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel- Veterans can enjoy a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, with purchase, in-store and online with promo code VETSDAY21.

Denny’s– Active and inactive military personnel are eligible for a complimentary “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 am to noon. Available for dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD214.

Dunkin Donuts– All veterans and active service members can receive a free donut of their choice. Available in-store only, but no ID is required.

Golden Corral– Anyone who has served or is currently in the U.S. Military can celebrate Military Appreciation Night with a free dinner from 5 PM to close.

IHOP– Veterans and active-duty military can get a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes. Available for dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme– Veterans and active military can enjoy a free dougnut and small coffee. No ID necessary.

Little Caesar’s – Veterans and active-duty military can get a free lunch combo from 11 AM- 2 PM. The combo includes 4-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Available for in-store only.

Olive Garden- Veterans and current members of the military get a free entrée from a special menu. Available for dine-in only.

Red Lobster– Veterans, active-duty military, and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. Available for dine-in only.

Smoothie King- Veterans and active-duty military can get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks– Veterans, active-duty military, and military spouses can get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee. Also, for every hot coffee sold that day, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to be split evenly between Headstrong and Team Red White and Blue to support mental health and wellbeing of military members.

Wendy’s – Veterans and active military can get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Available for dine-or or drive-thru.

LOCAL RESTAURANTS, BUSINESSES, AND ATTRACTIONS

Fort Moultrie- In accordance with the National Parks Service, veterans, active military, and their families will get free admission to Fort Moultrie and the Official Fort Moultrie Handbook will be offered at a 10% discount exclusively for veterans.

Jack’s Cosmic Dogs– Veterans and currently military members can get a free hot dog with valid ID. Get your coupon here.

Patriots Point– Veterans get free admission to the museum. Also, at 11 AM there will be a panel with four Vietnam War veterans and you can RSVP for that event here.

OTHER PROMOTIONS AND DEALS