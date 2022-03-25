(KTLA) – The 94th Academy Awards are set to take place this Sunday, and you probably haven’t seen most of the nominated movies.

So pop your popcorn and start watching the Oscar best picture nominees before the award show takes place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here’s a list of the 2022 best picture nominees and where you can watch them (some may still be playing at your local movie theatres).

BELFAST

The British coming of age comedy-drama film is still playing in select theatres. It can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play as a rental for $5.99 or to buy for $19.99.

CODA

The film about the child of deaf adults is available to stream for free on Apple TV+ (if you have a subscription). You can also rent it or buy it on Amazon Prime Video for $0.99 or $4.99 respectively.

DON’T LOOK UP

The sci-fi comedy with an all-star lineup including Meryl Streep, Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is available to stream for free on Netflix for those with an account.

DRIVE MY CAR

The nearly 3-hour Japanese drama film is now streaming for free on HBO Max for those with an account. It’s also available on Amazon Prime Video for $5.99 and Apple TV+ for $6.99.

DUNE

To the rejoice of Timothée Chalamet fans, the movie was initially available for free on HBO Max. But now the film based on a classic science fiction saga is only available to buy or rent. You can watch it for free on if you have a premium Hulu+ membership, for $7.99 on Youtube or for $9.99 on Apple TV+.

KING RICHARD

Based on the true story of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), the film can be rented on Amazon Prime Video or on Google Play for $5.99 each.

LICORICE PIZZA

The story of navigating a first love set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973 is available to rent on Apple TV+ for $5.99.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Guillermo del Toro’s crime thriller is available to subscribers for free on Hulu and HBO Max.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

The story of a domineering rancher who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son is free on Netflix for members.

WEST SIDE STORY

The Steven Spielberg adaptation of the classic musical is now available on HBO Max, Disney+, or with a premium membership of Hulu. You can also rent it for $3.99 on Youtube or Amazon Prime Video.