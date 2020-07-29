Which Krispy Kreme Reese’s flavored doughnut is the best?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Krispy Kreme needs your help deciding which of the Reese’s flavored doughnut is the best.

Three of the greatest Reese’s doughnuts from the past three years are back now through August 16th to decide which is the best of them all and will stay on the menu permanently.

Krispy Kreme tweeted out the rules to the competition Monday to get things started.

Everything you love about Reese’s, in three different 🍩s. Which one will you crown #1? 🏆 #KrispyKreme



Try Classic, #Outrageous & #OriginalFilled Chocolate lovers now -> Aug 16! Participating US shops only. Via drive thru or online ordering. All info https://t.co/fz86XMWEsv pic.twitter.com/MZiKzXP1hM — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 27, 2020

You can try all three doughnuts and share which one you think is the best on social media by using “#Greataste.”