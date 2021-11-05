Why we ‘fall back’ after SC lawmakers made daylight saving time permanent

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WSPA) — Back in 2020, state lawmakers passed legislation that made daylight saving time permanent in South Carolina.

The change requires an act of Congress to go into effect. Federal lawmakers haven’t acted yet so we’ll be ‘falling back’ once again this Sunday when standard time starts.

South Carolina and more than a dozen other states have passed bills in the last few years that would stop the bi-annual time change.

One industry has something to gain if, and when, daylight saving time becomes a year-round thing in South Carolina: the golf industry.

Columbia Country Club General Manager and Golf Professional Chris Sparrow said more daylight is going to be “beneficial for everybody.”

Sparrow said when we ‘fall back’ every year in November, clubs lose an hour and a half of tee times in the evening.

“Going back and forth is tough on everybody. Fall back, spring forward, all that good stuff,” Sparrow went on to say, “It would provide everyone across the board consistency. Like for us, we’ll know sunset is at 6:30 rather than 5:30 or so.”

According to the South Carolina Golf Association, the state is also missing out on tax revenue because of the time change. A 2019 study shows the industry generates about $158 million in state and local taxes and another $151 million in federal taxes per year.

Sparrow said the golf industry has boomed since the start of the pandemic.

“Membership is up. Activity is up,” he said.

Right now, there’s a House bill that would direct the state Attorney General to request a waiver from the Department of Transportation Secretary for a waiver to allow South Carolina to have daylight saving time year round.

That bill is currently in committee.