Wife of Lions QB Stafford blames NFL for harassment after false positive COVID-19 test

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is blaming the NFL for harassment her family received after her husband’s false positive coronavirus test.

She called the past several days “somewhat of a nightmare.”

“Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us they were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was ‘endangering others,’ my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work,” said she said in an Instagram post on Aug. 4.

It was recently reported that Matthew Stafford had tested positive and was put on the team’s COVID-19 list. Then, on Tuesday, the Detroit Lions issued a statement saying he was actually negative for the virus.

The Lions statement said: “To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive. Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative.”

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/3C9jVHGbQV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2020

Kelly Stafford chided the NFL “for not holding themselves accountable.”

“These are people’s lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites,” she said. “Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world.”