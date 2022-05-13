CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wild shootout in East Charlotte with dozens of shots rapidly fired in broad daylight, and police say once again teens are behind the trigger of some serious firepower.

It’s an extremely dangerous scene that’s been playing out all too often on Charlotte streets lately. Stray bullets struck a home and a car in this case. It is unclear if the two involved knew they were going to fire shots, but before bullets started to fly police said the two suspects made sure they were armed.

In the newly released video, two juveniles were in a store on the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive on April 30. They were purchasing items, but you can see one of the boys adjusting a weapon in the waistband of his pants. Then, another male comes into the store and at the register hands a gun to the other male.

As the two were leaving the store, there was a dark-colored vehicle driving in the parking lot. The two see the car, and then investigators say that’s when they fired multiple shots.

“The back window was down, there wasn’t any gun shown but then you see the suspects pull out an assault rifle and begin to lay rounds down towards the victim’s vehicle, ultimately striking the victim two times,” said CMPD Detective Dabbin Brathwaite.

Investigators say the incident could have been a lot worse. The victim was shot twice in the rear-end. CMPD arrested one of the juveniles, but they are still searching for the second male who was holding the 9mm.

If you have any information on the case, call CMPD at (704) 336-7600.