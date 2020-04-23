‘Will & Grace’ says goodbye for the second time tonight on News 2

(NBC) — “Will & Grace” is saying goodbye for a second time. The beloved and award-winning sitcom is from a bygone era. The show made its debut as part of the “Must See TV” lineup In 1998, before 9/11, before social media and before the smartphone.

“When we started, there was no attempt at cultural relevance,” Eric McCormack says. “We just wanted to be funny.”

Still, it didn’t take long for the cast and creators to find their voice.

“We’re the gay show on television, and we’ve got to do something with this,” McCormack recalls.

The show ran through 2006, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy and individual honors for each cast member. Then they said goodbye.

A decade later, the story of the 2016 election reunited them for a get-out-the-vote video, and fan response led to interest from NBC.

“These four characters were still alive in people’s imaginations and in some ways had more to say,” McCormack says.

That encore turned into another three seasons and more than 50 episodes, but tonight the curtain closes again.

Watch the final episode of “Will & Grace” tonight at 9 p.m., followed by “A Will & Graceful Goodbye,” at 9: 30 p.m.

“A Will & Graceful Goodbye,” is a special retrospective hosted by Eric McCormack, with show clips of past and present episodes that highlight the series’ most iconic and memorable moments.

The lookback will also feature emotionally-charged reactions from “Will & Grace” superfans and celebrities who will share stories about what the show has meant to them. Elton John and Norman Lear will also make special appearances.

