Will Smith’s film production leaves Georgia over voting laws

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Will Smith’s upcoming film “Emancipation” will no longer be filmed in Georgia according to a company statement. The production company says they will shift the shoot from Georgia because of the new voting law passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Kemp.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, talks to lawmakers, on the economic impact of boycotts.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff says he’s not surprised production houses are boycotting business in Georgia.

“Our state legislature should make it easier to vote these restrictive voting are causing companies if they want to do business here,” said Ossoff.

Rick Allen says, “The movie industry came to GA because of the tax benefits and because it cost less than half in GA than it did in CA. If they want to make a business decision on a misinterpretation on what the GA law does, then they are not good business people.”

More than two weeks since Governor Brian Kemp signed the election integrity act into law — companies like Delta and Coca Cola have spoken out and say it disenfranchises voters.

The MLB All Star game even moving its game from Atlanta to Denver , with more than 100-million dollars lost in tourism.

“The way to attract jobs to GA is to work with companies that create jobs here in industries that will grow to bring those facilities to our state,” said Ossoff.

Senator Ossoff said,

“I absolutely oppose and reject any notion of boycotting Georgia. Georgia welcomes business, investment, jobs, opportunity, and events. Corporations disgusted like we are with the disgraceful Voter Suppression bill should stop any financial support to Georgia’s Republican Party, which is abusing its power to make it harder for Americans to vote.”

Senator Warnock said,

“It is my hope that businesses, athletes, and entertainers can protest this law not by leaving Georgia but by coming here and fighting voter suppression head on, and hand-in-hand with the community.

Georgia’s democratic senators say they’re pushing the u-s senate to pass a voting rights to ensure all Americans have a fair chance to vote.

“When our state legislature pursues partisan agendas, passing restrictive election laws, to make it harder to vote, that will drive investment away. We want Ga to be a hub for economic opportunity and job creation,” said Ossoff.

Rick Allen said, “The law expands voting opportunities. It secures the vote. It restores integrity to our system.”

Republican lawmakers say the new law protects voters and secures elections while democrats call it a modern era Jim Crow law and a form of voter suppression.