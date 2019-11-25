Winds Could Keep the Macy’s Day Parade Large Balloons on the Ground

Since 1924 balloons and marching bands have made their way down 34th street in New York City on Thanksgiving morning. This year might be minus 16 giant Character Balloons, thanks to a weather system moving up the East coast.

Balloons will go up in the sunshine, rain, and snow… but the forecasted winds may keep the giant balloon down this year. A cold front will swing through the Lowcountry Wednesday, it will bring us an isolated chance for rain. Across New England, this cold front will bring bitterly cold temperatures and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day.

National Weather Service is forecasting sustained winds of 22mph with gust up to 40mph, regulations call for giant balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23mph and gust exceed 34mph. These regulations were put in place back in 1997 when the Iconic Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people because of strong winds.

Officials will likely make the decision on flying the giant balloons Thursday morning. Last time the balloons were grounded due to weather was back in 1971. Good News, the wind would only impact giant balloons there are still so many to see on Thanksgiving morning, right here on NBC. For Storm Team 2 I’m Meteorologist Arielle Whooley