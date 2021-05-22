Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $516 million sold in Pennsylvania

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(NEXSTAR) — A single winning ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions announced.

The winning ticket is estimated to be worth $516 million, or $349.3 million in cash — making it the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Pennsylvania since the state began participating in 2010, WHTM reported. It’s also the “ninth-largest jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002,” Mega Millions confirmed in a press release.

The winning numbers — 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48, plus the Mega Ball 8 — were only won by one ticketholder. There were no matches for the secondary prize of $1 million (awarded to ticketholders who match all numbers except for the Mega Ball).

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets before, but neither were nearly as valuable. A man from Pittsburgh once won a $149 million prize in 2014, while a truck driver from Virginia won a $153 million jackpot after buying a ticket “on his route” through the state, according to a Mega Millions news release.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot-winner also marks the third of 2021, after a group in Michigan won a $1.05 billion jackpot in January, and a couple from New York took the $96 million jackpot in February.

The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Tuesday, is currently worth $20 million.