Woman, 110, believed to be oldest Long Island resident

Henrietta Dobin with family at her birthday celebration (Courtesy Bristal Assisted Living)

NORTH WOODMERE, NY — A North Woodmere woman, believe to be Long Island’s oldest resident, celebrated her 110th birthday on Thursday.

Henrietta Dobin was joined at The Bristal Assisted Living facility by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dobin doesn’t let her age stop her; she worked at the Nassau County Museum of Art until the start of the COVID pandemic. Now she creates art, plays bridge and Bingo and takes in “Dr. Phil,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Antiques Roadshow” and “Jeopardy!” on TV.

She doesn’t have a secret for the long life she’s lived.

Dobin met her late husband at a party in 1930. They were married for 60 years.

The pair lived through the Great Depression.