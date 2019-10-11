Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 23-year-old woman who went viral after video showed her twerking atop a moving car last month in Antioch has been charged for the incident.

Myscellent Shelton-Cox was booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on a charge of disorderly conduct.

On September 20, a passerby captured Shelton-Cox dancing on top of a Mustang as it traveled east on Antioch Pike through the intersection of Blue Hole Road. The video was shared all over the country.

MORE: Woman seen dancing atop car in Antioch

According to an arrest warrant, police said Shelton-Cox “was unrestrained and her actions were causing other motorists to divert their attention.” The paperwork goes on to say she “caused undo hazard to other motorists” as she “could have fallen and been struck by other vehicles in the area or her own vehicle.”

The warrant references a News 2 interview with Shelton-Cox “where she admitted to the event and stated that it was not her first time to do so.”

In that interview, Shelton-Cox said was just having fun and didn’t know it was illegal.

“I take chances in life because at the end of the day, there’s too many rules,” she said. “We’d been sitting in traffic for 30 minutes, waiting on the train… I told my friend to drive my car, hopped on the car, did my little dancing and you know, just having a good time. I’m going to put on a little show, you know. I’m in traffic anyway. Why not turn up in traffic?”

She added, “I have balance and I does it before, so I know what I’m doing.”

Court records show Cox was booked into the jail just before 2 a.m. and bonded out less than an hour later.