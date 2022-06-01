CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A young woman was kidnapped in South End after being dragged into a car on Memorial Day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers said they responded to calls regarding the incident around 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 30, near 300 Griffith Street in South End, nearby the Suffolk Punch and Lenny Boy breweries.

Officers said a group was walking in the area on Monday and witnessed the incident. CMPD said a Hispanic female, who is a young adult of unknown age, was near a rental scooter when a vehicle pulled up and a suspect dragged the victim into the vehicle. It’s unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.

CMPD is looking for this 2016 Alfa Romeo in connection to a kidnapping case. Authorities say witnesses saw a man force a young Hispanic woman in this car around 6:30pm on Griffith Street Monday. Police say the vehicle was last seen heading south on 77. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/AHRksVA7Lt — Kaci Jones (@KaciONTV) May 31, 2022

The vehicle is described as a silver 2016 or newer Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan. Witnesses told police the vehicle pulled into a parking lot and they heard screams and the horn honking.

The woman was then pulled into the vehicle and the car fled. CMPD said the car turned westbound on Remount Road and then headed southbound on I-77.

The suspect is described as a Black male with short hair and a mustache.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone in the community who has any information in reference to this vehicle pictured above or this case, to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference below: