Woman protests Spider-Man sculpture as Satanic ‘Hate crime against the church’

LINCOLN, Neb. (WTVO) — A woman is fighting the city of Lincoln, Nebraska over a sculpture she says depicts ‘devil horns’ at a local zoo.

According to CNN, the woman demanded that the city remove the sculpture in a written complaint to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, saying:

“It is a sculpture of two hands open, painted Red & Black, and formed into Devil Horns. This is anti-Christian, and demonic, and completely inappropriate and offensive to place in front of the Children’s Zoo and the Gardens where couples are married.”

She added that the statue was a “hate crime against the church,” according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

City officials responded that the sculpture is not a city issue, and is one of 50 installed throughout the city as part of a charitable event called the Serving Hands Lincoln public art project.

The non-profit group’s director Matt Schulte said he was surprised by the complaint, since the sculpture’s colors correspond to the costume worn by Spider-Man.

The 6-foot Spider-Man sculpture was installed in May. Schulte said when the installation was taking place, it didn’t have the spider webs attached and may have been misunderstood.

MORE HEADLINES: