Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station: officials

File photo: New York Police Officers patrol on foot the subway station of Times Square on December 31, 2015 in New York City.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman died Saturday morning after she was pushed onto the subway tracks and struck by a train at the Times Square station, officials said.

The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Officers found the 40-year-old woman lying on the tracks, unconscious with trauma to her body, police said. EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, authorities said. The victim’s name was not released, pending family notification.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was unprovoked, adding that there was no apparent interaction between the suspect and victim.

“This was a senseless, absolutely senseless, act of violence,” Sewell said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, turned himself in shortly after the incident, Sewell said during a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The suspect had another encounter with another woman at the station before the fatal attack, Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said.

The first woman reported the suspect “got in her face,” Wilcox said, making her fear for her safety. The woman said she thought the suspect was going to push her onto the tracks, so she walked away.

As she left, the suspect pushed the second woman onto the tracks, Wilcox said.

Sewell confirmed that the victim of the fatal attack was Asian, but the first woman the suspect confronted was not. Sewell said police are “investigating all avenues,” and would update on any potential hate crime investigation.

The suspect is known to police and has reports against him, including three other emotionally disturbed incidents. Wilcox said the man was on parole at one point, and did have a parole warrant, which police are looking into.

Mayor Eric Adams said the attack highlighted the need to address mental health in the city. He mentioned Kendra’s Law — a law that requires those who cannot take care of themselves to take medication — during a conference Friday.

“We want to continue to highlight … how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” Adams said.

Delays were reported on the N, Q, and R lines in both directions as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.